Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) Twelve people were booked for alleged violation of lockdown norms as they gathered for prayers at a Jain temple in New Mandi locality here on Thursday, police said.

A case was registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as they were found violating the rules in Shri Digambar Jain Temple.

The people belonging to the Jain community had gathered at the temple.

Gathering in any religious place has been prohibited to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, police said several people were found violating norms despite repeated announcements about not gathering at temples. The culprits are being identified based on CCTV footage for booking them, they added.

