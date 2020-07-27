Chandigarh, Jul 27 (PTI) Twelve more COVID-19 fatalities in Punjab took the death toll to 318 on Monday, while the highest single-day spike of 557 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 13,769, according to a health bulletin.

Five fatalities were reported in Ludhiana, two in Patiala and one each in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Moga, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran, the bulletin said.

Among the new cases, 176 were detected in Ludhiana, 54 in Jalandhar, 53 in Gurdaspur, 46 in Amritsar, 40 in Patiala, 31 in Mohali, 19 each in Hoshiarpur and Tarn Taran, 18 in Moga, 17 each in Sangrur and Barnala, 12 each in Pathankot and Fatehgarh Sahib, nine each in Bathinda and Kapurthala, eight each in Mansa and Muktsar, five in Rupnagar and two each in Faridkot and SBS Nagar, it said.

Eighteen policemen in Ludhiana, 11 in Amritsar, two in Fatehgarh Sahib and one in Kapurthala were among fresh cases. The new cases also include eight jail inmates in Ludhiana, three in Barnala and one each in Sangrur and Tarn Taran, according to the bulletin.

A total of 254 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovery from the infection. So far 9,064 people have recovered from the infection, it said.

As of now, there are 4,387 active COVID-19 cases in the state , according to the bulletin.

Ludhiana continued to top the COVID-19 tally with 2,591 cases, followed by 2,058 in Jalandhar, 1,585 in Amritsar, 1,417 in Patiala, 958 in Sangrur, 738 in Mohali , 512 in Hoshiarpur, 431 in Gurdaspur, 335 in Pathankot, 298 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 297 in SBS Nagar, 296 each in Tarn Taran, Bathinda and Ferozepur, 285 in Moga, 260 in Faridkot, 232 in Fazilka, 212 in Muktsar, 210 in Kapurthala, 208 in Rupnagar, 143 in Barnala and 111 in Mansa, the bulletin said

Fourteen patients are critical and are on ventilator support while 113 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 5,39,371 samples have been taken for testing so far in the state, according to the bulletin.

