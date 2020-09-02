Mumbai, Sep 2 (PTI) The coronavirus caseload in Mumbai's Dharavi area increased to 2,792 with 12 new cases coming to light on Wednesday, a senior civic official said.

So far 2,427 patients from the area have recovered and there are only 95 active COVID-19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The BMC has stopped publishing the data of deaths from the area.

Dharavi, considered as the largest slum in Asia with a population over 6.5 lakh, is spread over 2.5 square km.

The G-north ward that comprises Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim has recorded 7,738 coronavirus cases so far, including2,640 from Dadar and 2,306 from Mahim.

