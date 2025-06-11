Patna, Jun 11 (PTI) A severe heatwave gripped parts of Bihar on Wednesday as the mercury crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark in at least 12 places across the state.

While Buxar district recorded the highest temperature of 42.8 degrees, Gopalganj logged 41.7 degrees, Dehri (41.5), Bhojpur (40.8), Patna (40.7), Gayaji and Aurangabad (40.6 degrees each), Motihari (40.5), Valmiki Nagar, Saran and Darbhanga (40.4 degrees) each and Ziradei (40.1 degrees).

The scorching conditions will continue in several parts of the state over the next few days, the MeT department said.

"People are advised to avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration", said a senior official of the Bihar Disaster Management department.

