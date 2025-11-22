Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a press conference on Saturday, announced that approximately 12 to 15 crore people are expected to take a bath at the Sangam in Prayagraj during the upcoming Magh Mela over the next 1.5 months.

The UP CM Yogi also said that keeping the huge turnout of devotees in mind, the preparations for the Hindu festival have been made accordingly.

While outlining the plans for the Magh Mela, the Chief Minister said that there will be six major bathing days, with the highest number of Kalpvasis expected between Paush Purnima on January 3 and February 1. He added that around 20 to 25 lakh Kalpvasis stay in the area for a month during the fair. Additionally, many devotees come to take a bath on these crucial days.

"The government formed the Prayagraj Mela Authority and appointed the Divisional Commissioner of Prayagraj as its chairman... Preparations for the Magh Mela in 2026 have already begun... The Magh Mela dates are falling approximately 15 days earlier. Paush Purnima is on January 3rd, Makar Sankranti on January 15th, and Mauni Amavasya on January 18th. Basant Panchami on January 23. Maghi Purnima on February 1 and Mahashivratri on February 15. These will be six 'snan' days, in which the number of Kalpvasis will be the highest from Paush Purnima on January 3 to February 1... Around 20 lakh to 25 lakh Kalpvasis stay here for a month during this entire fair... A large number of devotees come to take a bath on these important dates... During this period of 1.5 months, approximately 12 to 15 crore people are expected to take a bath at Sangam in Prayagraj...," said CM Yogi.

Earlier today, UP CM Yogi Adityanath held a meeting to review preparations for the upcoming Magh Mela. He also offered prayers at the Sangam. Additonally, CM Yogi also visited Rambagh Hanuman Temple in Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for a significant spiritual gathering, the Magh Mela, which will take place after the Maha Kumbh near the Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. As preparations for the Mela intensify, authorities are working around the clock to establish the temporary township that rises each year along the sandy banks of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. The Mela is scheduled to begin in the first week of January. (ANI)

