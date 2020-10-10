Navsari, October 10: Two cases of alleged rape with minor girls have been reported in Navsari district of Gujarat, police said on Friday. While talking to ANI, Navsari Deputy Superintendent of Police BS Mori informed about the incident.

About the first incident, a 12-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by her three minor cousins over a period of five months in Navsari district, was admitted to a hospital where it was revealed that she was four months pregnant, Mori said.

In another incident in the district, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her cousin's friend on October 3. According to police, the accused also circulated obscene photos of the girl on social media.

"In the first incident, the minor was raped by one of her cousins when she was alone at home. Later he told this to two other cousins who also allegedly raped her after threatening her not to disclose the matter to her mother. All the accused are below 18 years," DSP said.

"The victim girl had a stomach ache following which she was taken to hospital. On examination, the doctors told the mother that the girl was four months pregnant. The girl then informed the incident to her mother," he added.

DSP Mori said that the accused are juveniles and have been booked under the POCSO Act.

In the second incident, police arrested a man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl, filming the act and posting the video on social media.

"On October 3, the accused took the girl on his motorbike to a secluded place. The accused then raped her and took photos on his mobile phone, which he shared later on social media. The girl's relative got to know about the photos through a relative and asked the girl who revealed the ordeal," DSP Mori said.

A case has been registered under section IPC 376, POCSO Act, and Sections 66(e) of the IT Act.

