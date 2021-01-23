Dehradun, Jan 23 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 95,586 on Saturday with 122 more people testing positive for the virus, even as no new death linked to the pandemic was reported in the state, according to a government bulletin.

Dehradun district recorded a maximum of 66 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, followed by Nainital (21), Haridwar (10), Udham Singh Nagar (nine), Tehri and Pauri (four each), Almora (three), Champawat and Pithoragarh (two each)and Rudraprayag (one), the state Health Department bulletin issued here said.

Bageshwar, Uttarkashi and Chamoli districts reported no new cases on Saturday.

A total of 90,942 people have recovered from the infection in Uttarakhand, 1,314 have migrated out of the state and 1,701 are under treatment, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)