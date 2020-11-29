Noida (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 on Sunday that pushed the death toll to 82, while 123 new cases pushed the infection tally to 22,592, official data showed.

Active cases in the district came down to 1,193 from 1,279 the previous day, while the recovery rate crossed the 94 per cent-mark, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Also Read | Trains to Punjab Diverted, Short-Terminated in View of Farmers’ Protest, Says Western Railway.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fourth highest in the state.

On the bright side, 210 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 21,317, the fifth highest in the state.

Also Read | PM Modi to Interact With COVID-19 Vaccine Developers Gennova Biopharma, Biological E, Dr Reddy's Via Video Conference Tomorrow.

With the death toll reaching 82, the district has a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 94.35 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP came down to 24,575 from 25,243 on Saturday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,09,556 and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,742 on Sunday, the data showed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)