Kolkata, Jul 23 (PTI) The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and CREDAI Kolkata have joined hands to restore the 127-year-old Roxy Cinema, a heritage landmark near New Market.

Roxy, a single-screen theatre, had started as an opera house in 1908 before transforming into a cinema theatre in 1941.

In the past, KMC had restored two other theatres — Star and Minerva.

According to an MoU, CREDAI Kolkata, which represents developers across Kolkata and adjoining districts, has pledged Rs 5 crore towards the renovation.

The realtors' body will primarily fund the interior restoration of the Art Deco-style building through a city-based architecture firm, while KMC will oversee the external civil work and monitor restoration under its Heritage Committee's guidance.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim lauded the effort as a “noble initiative to restore the city's built heritage,” appreciating CREDAI's active participation.

CREDAI Kolkata President Sidharth Pansari said the organisation is committed not just to new development but also to protecting the city's architectural legacy.

“We are happy to see our members step up for a landmark like Roxy, and we hope this collaboration creates a lasting impact,” he said.

Renovation work is set to begin shortly, marking a fresh chapter for one of Kolkata's oldest single-screen cinema halls.

