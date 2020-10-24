Hyderabad, Oct 24 (PTI) Telangana reported 1,273 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the aggregate to 2.30 lakh, while fivemore deaths pushed the toll to 1,303 in the state.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 227, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 104 and Rangareddy 102 districts, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing data as of 8 PM on October 23.

As many as 19,937 are under treatment and 35,280 samples were tested on October 23.

Cumulatively, 40.52 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was 1.08 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 90.77 per cent, while it was 89.7 per cent in the country.

