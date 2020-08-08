Jammu, Aug 8 (PTI) The deputy commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district ordered suspension of 13 government officials on Saturday after they were allegedly found absent from their duties, officials said.

The deputy commissioner of Samba, Rohit Khajuria, conducted a surprise visit to offices and found 13 officials absent from their duties, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai Snake Rescue: Rare Two-Headed Russell Viper Rescued From Kalyan Area, Watch Video.

Taking serious view of the matter, he ordered suspension of those employees for dereliction of duty, the officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)