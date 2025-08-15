Haryana [India], August 15 (ANI): On the occasion of Independence Day 2025, 13 officers and personnel of the Haryana Police have been selected for the prestigious President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS) in recognition of their outstanding and commendable contributions.

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapoor extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire police force on the announcement made by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. He said that as the nation celebrates the 78th anniversary of Independence, this honour is a matter of pride and prestige for the entire Haryana Police family.

"The bravery, dedication, and tireless efforts of our officers and personnel, recognised at the national level, will inspire not only the awardees but the entire force to continue serving with distinction," he said. The DGP also expressed hope that this achievement would energise and motivate everyone to strive for even greater excellence in the future.

A Haryana Police spokesperson informed that two officers have been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, while 11 others have been conferred with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Panchkula Police Commissioner Shibas Kabiraj and IG SVACB Kuldeep Singh have been honoured with the PPMDS.

Eleven others received the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, including DSP Traffic Panipat Suresh Kumar; ACP Faridabad Rajesh Kumar; Inspector Rishi Pal, In-charge Economic Cell Ambala; Inspector Harkesh Kumar, Sunaria Rohtak; Inspector Mahabir Singh, IRB Bhondsi; Inspector Joginder Singh, HAP Madhuban; Inspector Dharmender, HSENB Panchkula; Inspector Rajesh Kumar, IT Cell Dial 112 Panchkula; Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar, Rohtak; Sub-Inspector Yashpal Singh, Faridabad; and Sub-Inspector Sohan Lal, posted at the Chief Minister's residence.

Meanwhile, UT Chandigarh Director General of Police Dr Sagar Preet Hooda was awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service for his contributions during his tenure in Delhi. Sub-Inspector Rajender Kumar and Head Constable Vikram of Chandigarh Police were conferred the Medal for Meritorious Service.

In addition, 18 personnel of Chandigarh Police were honoured with the Administrator's Police Medal for Distinguished or Meritorious Service.

The recipients of the Administrator's Police Medal for Distinguished Service included ASI/LR Kawaljeet Singh, ASI/LR Malvinder Singh, ASI/LR Munish Kumar, and HC Sunil Mehta. Those awarded the Administrator's Police Medal for Meritorious Service included Inspector Mini, SI Dinesh Kumar, SI Rakesh Kumar, ASI/LR Naresh Kumar, ASI/LR Gautam Singh, HC/PR Manju, HC Meenu, HC/PR Vishal Bamel, HC Amit, Sr. Constable Rakesh Kumar, Sr. Constable Vipin Sharma, Sr. Lady Constable Bharti Rawat, Sr. Constable Sandeep Kumar, and Sr. Constable Bhudev.

The honours, conferred by the UT Administration, highlight the unwavering dedication, professionalism and exemplary service of Chandigarh Police in maintaining safety, security and public welfare. (ANI)

