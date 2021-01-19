Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 19 (ANI): Thirteen people from Rajasthan were crushed to death after they were run over by a truck in Surat's Kosamba late Monday night, police said.

All the deceased were labourers hailing from Banswada district in Rajasthan, police said.

During the time of the incident, the labourers were sleeping on a footpath.

"A truck collided with a tractor loaded with sugarcane after which the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and drove it over the pavement where the labourers were sleeping," CM Jadeja, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kamrej Division, Surat said. Six people, who suffered injuries in the accident, have been hospitalised.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

