Chandigarh, Jul 27 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy was killed allegedly by three villagers for stealing a pigeon in Punjab's Mansa district, police said on Sunday.

The body of Raja Singh, a Class 7 student, was found near a tree outside Rordki village at Sardulgarh in Mansa on Saturday night, they said.

Also Read | India Must Transform Into a 'Lion', Not Just Remain a 'Golden Bird', Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's family, the boy went missing on Saturday evening. They informed police that one of the accused had threatened the boy with dire consequences after charging him with stealing his pigeon, said police.

Based on the statement from the boy's father, police registered a murder case against three pigeon keepers -- Tarlochan Singh, Kala Singh and Teja Singh -- who were residents of the same village.

Also Read | Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei 'Spends Day Sleeping and Using Drugs', Says Mossad-Linked X Account.

When asked how the boy was murdered, police said the exact cause of death would be ascertained after post-mortem.

They said efforts are on to arrest the absconding accused.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)