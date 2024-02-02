New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The Railway Ministry has identified 1,318 railway stations for the development/redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The minister's response suggested that nine new stations have been selected for redevelopment as according to the previous responses in the parliament, 1,309 stations were identified for revamp work.

"The Ministry of Railways has launched 'Amrit Bharat Station scheme' for development of stations on Indian Railways. This scheme envisages development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach,” Vaishnaw said while responding to questions raised by Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal.

"It involves preparation of master plans and their implementation in phases to improve the amenities at the stations like improvement of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators as necessary, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products through schemes like 'One Station One Product', better passenger information systems, executive lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping, etc. keeping in view the necessity at each such station," he added.

According to the railway minister, the scheme also envisages improvement of buildings, integrating the station with both sides of the city, multi-modal integration, amenities for 'Divyangjans' (persons with disabilities), sustainable and environment-friendly solutions, provision of ballastless tracks, 'roof plazas' as per necessity, phasing and feasibility and creation of city centres at the station in the long term.

Mittal raised the question on the status of redevelopment of railway stations in Punjab under ABSS as well as the previous one, Adarsh Station Scheme. He also wanted to know the steps that the government has taken in accordance with the 6th report on 'Passenger Amenities including Modernisation of Railway Stations'.

"So far, 1,318 number of stations, including 30 railway stations in the state of Punjab, have been identified for development/redevelopment under this scheme. 1,251 stations have been developed under 'Adarsh Station Scheme' on Indian Railways, including 32 stations in the state of Punjab," the Railway Minister said.

He added, "There are 2 Zonal Railways -- Northern Railway (NR) and North Western Railway (NWR) -- which cater to the State of Punjab. During the years 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24, total Rs 1,148.74 crore expenditure has been incurred under Plan Head-53 and the total allocation of the current year is Rs 2,613.36 crore.”

Speaking about the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 6th report of the Standing Committee on Railways (17th Lok Sabha) on 'Passenger Amenities including Modernisation of Railway Stations', the minister said that the report was placed on the Table of both Houses of Parliament on March 8, 2021.

