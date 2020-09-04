Ahmedabad, Sep 4 (PTI) With 1,320 new cases, the second-highest spike so far, Gujarat's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 1,01,695 on Friday, said a release by the state Health Department.

On Thursday, the state had recorded its highest one- day spike of 1,325.

While 14 patients succumbed to the infection in Gujarat since Thursday evening, 1,218 patients recovered and were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 82,398, said the release.

With 14 new deaths, the death toll has reached 3,078 in the state.

Of the total 14 persons who succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, four died in Ahmedabad city, followed by three in Surat, two in Rajkot and one each in Gandhinagar, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Patan and Vadodara.

Out of the total 1,320 new cases, 271 cases were from Surat district and 171 in Ahmedabad.

Other districts where significant number of cases have emerged include Rajkot (162), Vadodara (125), and Jamnagar (111).

339 patients, the highest in Gujarat, recovered in Surat district on Friday, followed by 186 in Vadodara and 116 in Jamnagar.

With 75,453 tests conducted in one day, the per million average has now gone up to 1,160.81 tests, the release said.

Gujarat has conducted over 26.35 lakh tests so far.

There are 16,219 active cases, of which 92 are on ventilator.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,01,695, new cases 1,320, deaths 3,078, discharged 82,398, active cases 16,219, and people tested so far 26,35,369.

