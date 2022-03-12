Bengaluru, Mar 12 (PTI) Karnataka on Saturday registered 136 fresh coronavirus cases and 2 fatalities thereby taking the total till date to 39,43,642 and 40,018 respectively.

Also Read | Fake Call Centre Busted in Gurugram, 38 Including 9 Women Held for Duping People on Pretext of Recovering Loan.

There were 275 patients who got discharged pushing the total number of recoveries to 39,00,963, said a bulletin.

Also Read | Bypoll to Asansol Lok Sabha Seat, Four Assembly Constituencies on April 12.

Of the new cases, 87 were from Bengaluru Urban, while there were 218 discharges in the city, the bulletin said.

The total number of active cases across the state was 2,622.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.29 per cent, the case fatality rate was 1.47 per cent.

Of the 2 deaths reported today, one each are from Belagavi and Uttara Kannada.

After Bengaluru Urban, Chitradurga recorded the second highest number of cases with 10, followed by Mysuru and Tumakuru (6), Kalaburagi (5), Belagavi and Dharwad (3), followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has 17,80,224 cases, Mysuru 2,29,398 and Tumakuru 1,59,807.

Cumulatively, 6,50,36,165 crore samples were tested, of which 47,476 were examined today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)