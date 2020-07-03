Mumbai, July 3 (PTI) With 1,372 new patients coming to light, the tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai increased to 81,634 on Friday, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release said.

With 73 deaths, death toll in the country's financial capital rose to 4,759, it added.

Notably, the number of new cases came down compared to the last two days.

On July 1 and July 2, the city had recorded 1,511 and 1,554 new COVID-19 cases.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 52,392 as another 1,698 patients were discharged from city hospitals in the past 24 hours, said the BMC.

There are 24,483 active COVID-19 patients in Mumbai now while 1,139 new suspected patients were admitted to hospitals.

