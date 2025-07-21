New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The 13th High-Level Meeting (HLM) between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Korea Coast Guard (KCG) was held in New Delhi on Monday.

The Ministry of Defence said both sides engaged in discussions to boost cooperation in Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR), Pollution Response (PR), and Maritime Law Enforcement (MLE), while reaffirming their commitment to share best practices and enhance interoperability under the 2006 MoU.

The meeting was co-chaired by Director General ICG S Paramesh and Commissioner General KIM Yong Jin, Commissioner General, KCG, who is currently leading a five-member delegation on an official visit to India from July 20-24, 2025.

As part of the visit, the KCG delegation will travel to Mumbai from July 23-24 for an industrial visit to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and to an ICG patrol vessel, aimed at strengthening maritime industrial and operational linkages.

Earlier, the Indian Coast Guard launched a nationwide awareness campaign from July 14 to July 20 to attract young recruits, highlighting the diverse and challenging career opportunities it offers.

Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, held a press conference with Indian Coast Guard officials to announce the launch of an awareness campaign in educational institutions across Jharkhand.

During the press conference, MoS Seth informed that the campaign is a result of the huge enthusiasm among the youth to join the forces after Operation Sindoor. He emphasised that the Indian Coast Guard is taking this opportunity to motivate the young generation to join the uniformed forces through proper channels.

Operation Sindoor was launched after the Pahalgam terror attack to give a "befitting reply" to Pakistan for their terror-related activities. Indian Armed Forces destroyed nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in air strikes on May 7. (ANI)

