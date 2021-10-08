Chandigarh, Oct 8 (PTI) Haryana's COVID-19 caseload increased to 7,70,975 on Friday as 14 more people tested positive for the viral disease, according to a health department bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 9,875, the bulletin stated.

Of the fresh cases, five were reported from Gurugram district.

There are 106 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana, the bulletin said.

So far, 7,60,821 people have recovered from the disease and the state's recovery rate stands at 98.68 per cent, it said.

