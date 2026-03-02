VMPL

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 2: On Sunday morning, the streets of Raipur transformed into a vibrant celebration of fitness and sporting spirit as thousands of participants came together for the SK Raipur Marathon 2026. Organized by Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha and the Indian Institute of Event Management (IIEMR), in association with SK Finance and South Eastern Coalfield, the event infused the city with energy, discipline, and enthusiasm. Beginning as early as 4:00 AM, more than 10,000 runners from 25 cities participated across multiple race categories, making it a grand sporting spectacle.

The marathon was officially flagged off by Chhattisgarh Police IG Badrinarayan Meena, Income Tax Commissioner Shravan Meena, along with youth icon Rannvijay, whose presence added excitement to the event. The occasion was also attended by IIEMR Director Mukesh Mishra and SK Finance National Business Head Prashant Choure. A major highlight of the event was Rannvijay's enthusiastic cheering, which encouraged and motivated runners throughout the race.

Speaking on the occasion, SK Finance National Business Head Prashant Choure said: "Events like the SK Raipur Marathon go beyond sports, they inspire society toward fitness, discipline, and awareness. The massive participation clearly reflects Raipur's growing commitment toward a healthy and responsible future."

Sharing his thoughts, marathon organizer and IIEMR Director Mukesh Mishra expressed gratitude to all participants, saying,

"The enthusiasm and energy displayed by the runners at SK Raipur Marathon 2026 was truly extraordinary. Our aim was to provide a world-class experience while ensuring a safe and well-organized environment for every participant. This event strongly reflects Raipur's growing fitness culture."

To enhance the overall experience, the marathon route featured Zumba performances, dance segments, and cheering zones. Participant safety and comfort remained a top priority, supported by extensive arrangements including medical teams, ambulances, hydration points, traffic management, and dedicated volunteers, ensuring all races were conducted smoothly and on schedule.

Winners Across Categories

21 KM - Men's Category

* 1st: Ajit Bende -- 1:08:18

* 2nd: Pukeshwar Lal -- 1:08:20

* 3rd: Vikas Bishne -- 1:11:35

21 KM - Women's Category

* 1st: Chandrika Yadav -- 1:28:02

* 2nd: Bhimeshwari Thakur -- 1:31:05

* 3rd: Rukmini Sahu -- 1:44:25

10 KM - Men's Category

* 1st: Manish Pathe -- 00:33:13

* 2nd: Lileshwar -- 00:33:15

* 3rd: Sahil Kumar -- 00:35:43

10 KM - Women's Category

* 1st: Bedomati Yadav -- 00:45:36

* 2nd: Lakshmi -- 00:46:08

* 3rd: Lakshmi -- 00:47:52

Organizers expressed confidence that the SK Raipur Marathon will continue to play a significant role in promoting fitness, cleanliness, and social awareness in the years ahead. Filled with energy, discipline, and sportsmanship, the event once again demonstrated that Raipur is not just a city capable of hosting large-scale events, but one that is steadily moving toward building a healthier and more aware society. The successful conclusion of the marathon has further energized the city and is expected to inspire similar initiatives in the future.

