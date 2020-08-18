Jaipur, Aug 18 (PTI) Fourteen IAS officers, including two additional chief secretaries, were transferred in Rajasthan on Tuesday night, according to an order of the state Department of Personnel.

The order said Additional Chief Secretary Rajeshwar Singh was transferred from the Rural Development and Panchayti Raj Department to the Tribal Area Development Department.

Rohit Kumar Singh will be the new Additional Chief Secretary of the Rural Development and Panchayti Raj Department.

He earlier held the charge of the Additional Chief Secretary of home, home guards, jails and the Rajasthan State Investigation Bureau.

Abhay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Planning and IT and Communication Department, has been shifted to the Home Department in the same capacity.

Abhay Kumar will head the departments, earlier headed by Rohit Kumar Singh, in the capacity of the Principal Secretary.

Eleven trainee IAS officers, who were working as assistant collectors in various districts, were shifted as SDMs.

These officers are Atul Prakash, Abhishek Surana, Deshal Dan, Shilpa Singh, Ram Prakash, Muhammand Junaid PP, Mayank Manish, Nithya K, Abhishek Khanna, Utsah Chaudhary and Aparna Gupta.

The government also gave the additional charge of a few departments to other IAS officers.

Principal Secretary, Energy, Ajitabh Sharma, will hold the additional charge of the IT and Communication Department.

Siddharth Mahajan, Secretary and Commissioner of the Panchayti Raj Department, will have the additional charge of the Secretary, Planning, Planning (Manpower and Gazetteers) and the Statistics Departments till further orders.

On the other hand, RAS officers Anil Kumar, Trilok Chand Meena, Manisha Tiwari, Sunil Sharma-I, Ratan Lal Yogi, Jabbar Singh, Himmat Singh, Shailesh Surana and Chiman Lal Meena were put under awaiting posting order status.

