Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi area rose to 3,431 on Monday with 14 new cases coming to light, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

2,979 patients have recovered while there are 145 active COVID-19 cases in the slum-dominated area. The civic body does not disclose the number of deaths from the area.

Spread over 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi is considered the largest slum in Asia with a population over 6.5 lakh.

