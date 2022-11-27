Thane, Nov 27 (PTI) Fourteen new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,47,292, a health official said on Sunday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, there are currently 67 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

The fatality toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,967 as no death was reported on Saturday.

The recovery count has reached 7,36,012, the official said.

