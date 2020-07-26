Bhaderwah (Doda), Jul 26 (PTI) A complete lockdown imposed in Bhaderwah town of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district to curb the spread of COVID-19 was extended on Sunday after 14 more cases of the disease surfaced here, officials said.

The restrictions will be in place till further orders to make way for a smooth contact-tracing and sampling exercise of the fresh cases, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Bhaderwah, Adil Rishu said.

The curbs in Bhaderwah were initially imposed on July 21 after 30 positive cases of COVID-19 were detected in Doda. The is the third time that the lockdown has been extended.

"We have extended the complete lockdown till further orders after 14 more persons were found coronavirus positive. Contact-tracing and sampling of them is still going on and will take sometime," Rishu said, adding that the situation will be reviewed on Monday.

The new cases include government employees posted in different departments in Bhaderwah town, the officials added.

No relaxation will be granted even for medical shops, they added.

