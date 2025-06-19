Shahjahanpur (UP), Jun 19 (PTI) In an initiative aimed to support women police personnel and female complainants, 14 police stations in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur will soon have dedicated child-friendly rooms, an official said on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Diksha Bhavre told PTI that the rooms are being designed to provide a better environment and care for children of female constables on duty.

Also Read | Kannur Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide by Hanging Herself Following Moral Policing by SDPI Activists in Kerala, 3 Arrested.

These spaces will be equipped with toys, swings, etc., which will also be open to children of female complainants coming to the police station, she said.

Bhavre said many female police personnel, especially those in nuclear families, bring their children to the police station, where it is difficult to arrange for their proper care.

Also Read | Thane Road Accident: 2 Killed, 6 Injured in Accident Involving Car and Truck on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra.

“To help such police personnel, a dedicated room for children will be set up at 14 police stations under my jurisdiction, which will have separate areas for breastfeeding,” the officer said.

The first phase of this initiative has been launched in four police stations -- Allahganj, Tilhar, Powayan, and Sidhauli.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)