New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): The Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation for the year 2023 has been awarded to 140 police personnel, according to a press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Among the personnel receiving these awards, 15 are from the CBI, 12 from the NIA, 10 from Uttar Pradesh, 9 each from Kerala and Rajasthan, 8 from Tamil Nadu, 7 from Madhya Pradesh, and 6 from Gujarat, and the remaining are from the other States, UTs, Organizations. These include 22 women police officers.

The Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognize such excellence in investigation. It is announced every year on the 12th of August.

The medal is given on the grounds of excellence in an investigation to the members of Central Investigation Agencies, states, or UTs Police Force in recognition of outstanding service in the investigation.

The recommendations of the eligible officials of the rank-- ranging from Head Constable to Superintendent of Police-- are asked to be submitted online.

In 2022, the Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation was awarded to 151 police personnel. (ANI)

