New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday that government's "resolute and effective efforts for promotion and progress" of meritorious youth from minority communities have resulted in selection of 22 youth from poor, weaker, deprived sections in the civil services with the assistance of free coaching under the ministry's `Nai Udaan' scheme.

He said 145 candidates from the minority communities have been selected in civil services this year.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have given respect and encouragement to the talented youth keeping inclusive development in mind. And we have not made any reports, rather, we have shown results," he said.

According to an official press release, Naqvi said that there is no dearth of talent in minority communities but earlier no such efforts had been made to create an environment that recognizes potential among the youth of these communities.

The ministry is providing free coaching under `Nai Udaan', `Naya Savera' schemes to youth from minority community preparing for civil services, other UPSC examinations besides medical, engineering, banking, administrative and other competitive examinations through various institutions. (ANI)

