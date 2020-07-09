Raipur, Jul 9 (PTI) With 146 new patients found, Chhattisgarh's coronavirus case count increased to 3,679 on Thursday while the number offatalitiesrose to 15 after a 75 -year-old man died, a health official said.

Sixty-eight patients were discharged from different hospitals following recovery during the day, he added.

56 new cases were reported from Raipur district, 38 from Narayanpur, 13 from Bijapur, nine from Korba, six from Surguja, five each from Balrampur and Bilaspur, three from Janjgir-Champa, two each from Dantewada, Kanker and Bemetara and one case each came from Durg, Rajnandgaon, Surajpur, Kabirdham and Jashpur districts, he said.

A 75-year-old man from Surguja district who had tested positive for the viral infection on July 7 died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur around 11.45 am on Thursday, a PRO of the institute said.

With total 567 cases so far, Raipur district tops the case tally in the state, followed by Korba (339), Rajnandgaon (332), Janjgir-Champa (277), Bilaspur (272), Balodabazar (256), Jashpur (190), Durg (179), Balrampur (151), Raigarh (139), Mungeli (123) and Kabirdham (111).

The districts which have reported less than 10 cases are Dhamtari (8), Sukma (6), Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (3) and Kondagaon (3), he said.

Coronavirus has spread its footprint to all 28 districts of the state now.

The number of active cases in the state is 761, as 2,903 people have been discharged after recovery while 15 have died so far.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 3,679, new cases 146, total deaths 15, discharged 2,903, active cases 761, people tested so far 1,96,150.

