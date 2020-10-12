Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 12 (ANI): As many as 1,478 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths have been reported in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Monday.

The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 1,48,298, including 14,932 active cases and 1,30,721 recoveries.

So far, 2,645 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus.

Meanwhile, With an increase of 66,732 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reached 71,20,539 on Monday, including 8,61,853 active cases, 61,49,536 recoveries and 1,09,150 deaths. (ANI)

