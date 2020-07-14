Pune, July 14 (PTI) Pune district reported 1,491 new coronavirus patients since previous evening, taking the number of cases to 41,326, a health official said on Tuesday.

The death toll due to coronavirus in the western Maharashtra district reached 1,141 with 43 patients succumbing since Monday evening, he added.

Also Read | Congress Dissolves All Depts, Cells of Rajasthan PCC Hours After Sacking Sachin Pilot: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 14, 2020.

"Of the 1,491 cases, 690 were found in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 28,676 patients so far," he said, adding that 728 patients were also discharged from hospitals.

521 new cases were found in Pimpri-Chinchwad area near Pune city where the case count now stands at 8,420.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address Youth on Occasion of World Youth Skills Day 2020 Which Also Marks 5th Anniversary of Skill India Mission.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)