Thane, June 28: The railway police on Wednesday detained nearly 15 passengers when they tried to enter a local train parked at a rail yard in Maharashtra's Thane district, instead of boarding the train at the station, an official said.

Commuters were complaining since the last couple of days that some passengers boarded local trains at a yard near Ambernath railway station in Thane, leaving no room for others to get in when the train arrived at the station platform. Thane: 36-Year-Old Woman Injured as Part of Chawl Collapses After Heavy Rains in Mahagiri Koliwada.

On Tuesday, some angry commuters also stopped a local train for sometime as a mark of protest, following which the railway police intervened and later allowed the train to move, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said. The railway police also registered offences against those who had stopped the train, he said.

On Wednesday morning, when some commuters again tried to board a train at the yard, personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) prevented them from doing so, leading to an argument. Thane Wall Behind Viviana Mall Collapse Video: 40-Foot-Long Wall Collapses, No Causalities Reported.

Nearly 15 commuters were then detained, an RPF official from Badlapur said.

A video of the ruckus in the yard went viral on social media platforms.

An official at Ambernath railway station said action was taken against the commuters as train boarding was not permitted at the yard.

