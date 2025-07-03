Ranchi, Jul 3 (PTI) As many as 15 Jharkhand labourers, stranded in Dubai after their company allegedly failed to pay their salaries, will soon return to the state, an official said on Thursday.

Through a video message, the labourers had sought Jharkhand government's help to return to the state.

"Following Chief Minister Hemant Soren's directive, the process to bring back all the workers from Giridih, Hazaribag and Dhanbad has been initiated," an official release stated.

In their message, the workers claimed that they had not received their salaries for months.

"The company is not providing any financial assistance, despite repeated requests. Water supply to the houses where we are living has been cut off due to unpaid rent. We want to return to our homeland," they told the government.

Upon receiving this information, the Chief Minister directed the Labour Department and the State Migrant Control Room to arrange for the workers' safe return and payment of their outstanding wages, according to the release.

In line with the CM's instructions, the State Migrant Control Room contacted the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, requesting immediate arrangements of food, water, and essential daily assistance for the workers.

The control room also requested for assistance in securing their outstanding wages from the company and ensuring their early return to India, the release added.

The company has paid Rs 5.55 lakh in salaries for April to the workers. The company's representative also assured officials at the Indian Embassy that outstanding wages would be paid, and arrangements would be made for the workers' return to India, the release added.

