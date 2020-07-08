Chandigarh, Jul 8 (PTI) Fifteen fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Chandigarh on Wednesday, taking the tally to 507, as per a medical bulletin.

Six members of a family, including a 74-year-old woman, a 71-year-old man and an eight-year-old boy, residents of sector 49, tested positive, it said.

The fresh cases were reported in sector 19 (1), sector 20 (3), Manimajra (1), sector 45 (1), sector 44 (1) and sector 43 (2), as per the bulletin.

A total of 8,833 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 8,267 tested negative while reports of 57 cases are awaited, it said.

There are 98 active cases as of now in the city. A total of seven people have so far died of COVID-19 and 402 patients have recovered till now in the city.

