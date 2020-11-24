Port Blair, Nov 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,656 on Tuesday as 15 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Three new patients have travel history, while 12 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Thirteen more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The archipelago now has 142 active coronavirus cases, while 4,453 people have recovered from the disease and 61 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, he said.

The administration has so far sent 1,18,654 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 1,18,566 reports have been received and 88 are awaited, the official added.

