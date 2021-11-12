Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) Haryana reported no new coronavirus-related death on Friday, even as it added 15 fresh cases, pushing the infection tally to 7,71,403, according to an official bulletin.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 10,050, the health department's daily bulletin said.

Among the districts, 12 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Gurugram.

The count of active cases stands at 107, while that of the recoveries at 7,61,223 in Haryana. The state has a coronavirus recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

