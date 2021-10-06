Chandigarh, Oct 6 (PTI) The Punjab Transport department on Wednesday launched a crackdown against private buses plying without paying taxes and impounded 15 such buses in the state.

Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said complaints against private buses operating without paying tax were continuously pouring in and then special investigation teams of the department were constituted to act against them, according to an official statement.

He said 15 buses were impounded during raids in four districts -- Faridkot, Bathinda, Amritsar and Ludhiana.

These impounded buses belonged to Jujhar Bus service, New Deep, Orbit Aviation, Rajdhani Bus Service, Baba Budha Transport Service, Libra Bus Service and Nagpal Bus Service, according to the statement.

Warring said any person violating the rules of the department would not be spared at any cost.

