New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): A 15-year-old boy was killed and an 18-year-old suffered injuries after a group of miscreants allegedly resorted to firing and stabbing in south Delhi's JJ Camp Tigri late on Monday night.

The boy was declared brought dead at the Trauma Centre.

Amman alias Mohd Ali, a resident of resident Camp Tigri, who suffered injuries in the incident has been shifted to Safdarjang Hospital, where he stated that a group of boys attacked him, the police said.

Two cases including murder and attempt to murder have been registered by the Delhi Police. (ANI)

