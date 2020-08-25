Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch the Oppo A53 smartphone today in the Indian market. The handset was initially introduced in Indonesia earlier this month. The online launch event will commence at 12:30 pm IST via Oppo's official YouTube & other social media handles. Interested users can watch the live telecast of Oppo A53 by clicking on the below-embedded video. Oppo K7 5G Smartphone With Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The device is listed on Flipkart that reveals its key features. Oppo A53 will come with a swift, seamless & smooth punch-hole display with 90Hz refresh rate.

The new #OPPOA53 is ready for anything, anytime! Packed with a high-capacity 5000mAh battery and a 18W fast charge it’s always ready when you are! Launching on 25th August 2020 at 12:30 PM, stay tuned! Know more: https://t.co/P4KDg4v1a8 pic.twitter.com/rtJJtEfyn2 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 24, 2020

The smartphone is rumoured to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, the device is likely to be coupled with 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage.

For optics, the handset might flaunt a triple rear camera system comprising of a 16MP main camera as well as a couple of 2MP secondary sensors. Upfront, there could be a 16MP shooter for clicking selfies & attending video calls. Oppo A53 will pack a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The smartphone is likely to get connectivity options such as 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, GPS & a 3.5mm audio headphone jack. Pricing & other specifications of Oppo A53 will be revealed during its launch event.

