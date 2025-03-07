Shimla, Mar 7 (PTI) A total of 1,500 volunteers have been trained in disaster response across nine districts in Himachal Pradesh under the first phase of the Yuva Aapda Mitra scheme (YAMS), according to an official statement on Friday.

In the second phase, about 4,070 youth volunteers from the National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and Bharat Scouts & Guides (BS&G) will undergo a seven-day residential training.

The training will be conducted at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS) in Manali and at Home Guard and Civil Defence training centres in various other districts. The District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) will oversee implementation at the district level, Director-cum-Special Secretary (Revenue) DC Rana said.

Additionally, 20 master trainers from the state are undergoing an advanced Training of Trainers (ToT) programme at the Central Training Institute in Jammu. These trainers will play a key role in strengthening disaster preparedness across Himachal.

YAMS's second phase is being implemented in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), the statement mentioned.

Rana said this initiative aligns with the ongoing efforts of the state government under the "Creation of Task Force of Youth Volunteers for Disaster Preparedness and Response", which has already trained over 24,500 volunteers.

NDMA launched YAMS last year to train young volunteers from various youth organisations, such as the NCC, in 315 districts of 28 states as a first respondent in the aftermath of a disaster.

