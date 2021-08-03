Amaravati, Aug 3 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh registered 1,546 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.

It also reported 1,940 recoveries and 18 deaths in the period, a health department bulletin said.

The state COVID-19 chart showed 19,71,554 total positives, 19,37,956 recoveries and 13,428 deaths.

The active caseload has reduced to 20,170, the bulletin added.

Chittoor district reported 284 fresh cases, Krishna 259, West Godavari 195, SPS Nellore 186, Prakasam 185 and Guntur 130 in 24 hours.

The remaining seven districts logged less than 100 new cases each.

East Godavari district, which had been reporting about 400 cases on an average per day, added only 83 on Tuesday.

Kadapa, which has been witnessing a spurt in daily infections, recorded the lowest 14 on Tuesday.

Chittoor reported four fresh fatalities, Krishna three, Anantapuramu, East Godavari, Guntur and SPS Nellore two each, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam one each in a day. PTI

