Pithoragarh, Sep 18 (PTI) The 15th edition of Indo-Nepal joint military exercise "Surya Kiran" will begin here on September 20.

"Infantry battalions from both countries will participate in the exercise," said Capt Kuldeep, the liaison officer from the Indian side.

According to the officer, besides familiarising with weapons being used by each army, the armies will be sharing with each other mountain warfare tactics, disaster assistance, rescue and relief operations in mountainous terrains.

The armies will learn each other's experience on human assistance methods, jungle warfare high altitude warfare and disaster relief methods.

"The exercise includes special 48 hours of gruelling exercise to validate counter insurgency operations in mountainous terrains," said the Army officer.

The exercise is part of the initiative to develop inter-operability and sharing experience between two armies.

The exercise will improve bilateral relationship between two armies and will be a major step to strengthen friendly relations between countries, he said.

The last "Surya Kiran" exercise was held in Nepal in 2019.

