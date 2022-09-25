Hyderabad, Sep 25 (PTI) Sixteen urban local bodies from Telangana clinched awards in the Centre's Swachh Survekshan 2022, an official release from the state government has said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the achievement is a reflection of the efforts put by the Telangana government for urban development, the release issued on Saturday night said.

The latest rankings were announced by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

Rao reminded that Telangana has also won 13 awards in various categories under the Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin.

He said the new Municipal Act, brought by the state government, aiming for comprehensive urban development and a slew of 'Pattana Pragati' programmes in a phased manner yielded positive results.

"Qualitative development is possible in urban bodies through the improvement of civic infrastructure, sanitation, establishment of urban green forests, increasing green cover, set up of nurseries, efforts for ODFs and other development programmes," the release said quoting Chief Minister.

He further said state Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao, senior officers and staff of the department and public representatives at all levels worked towards executing the urban development programmes efficiently and strove to make Telangana a role model in the country.

The Chief Minister called upon government employees and public representatives to move forward with the participation of the people in the same spirit towards achieving the aspirations of the government, it added.

