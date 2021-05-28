Port Blair, May 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 6,917 on Friday as 16 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the Union territory's coronavirus death toll to 109, a health official said.

Eighteen more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 6,591, he said.

The Union territory now has 217 active cases, the official said.

The administration has so far tested over 3.84 lakh samples for COVID-19, in which the positivity rate was 1.8 per cent, he said.

A total of 1.23 lakh people have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine, while 17,360 have been administered the second dose, the official added.

