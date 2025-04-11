Shajapur (MP), Apr 11 (PTI) Sixteen persons, including 10 policemen, were injured in an accident involving a bus and a car on the Agra-Mumbai national highway in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district in the wee hours of Friday, an official said.

The on-duty cops were on their way to Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) from Bhind district on a bus when the accident occurred between 1 am and 2 am, said Sunera police station in-charge Bharat Singh Kirar.

The bus and a car overturned after they got involved in an accident about 12 km from the Shajapur district headquarters, he said.

Sixteen persons, including 10 policemen, suffered injuries. Nobody got seriously hurt in the incident, the official said.

After learning about the accident, police reached the spot and rescued the victims from both vehicles and rushed them to the Shajapur district hospital, he said, adding that a probe is underway.

