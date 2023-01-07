Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday said it had arrested a man for allegedly raping a minor girl in Noida.

The accused was nabbed on the complaint of the victim's father, who claimed that the man picked the victim from their home and raped her.

According to Deputy Comissioner of Police Meenakshi Katyayan, the police received a complaint from the minor's father stating that his daughter was taken from their home, kept hostage and raped by the accused, who was known to her.

"Since the victim is a minor, a case was registered under the POCSO Act. The victim is also undergoing medical tests," the DCP told ANI.

The police said they swung into action after receiving the complaint.

"Further investigation is underway," an officer said. (ANI)

