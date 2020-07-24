New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a fellow inmate at a correction home in north Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, police said on Friday.

On Wednesday, police received information from the welfare officer of Observation Home for Boys-II, Sewa Kutir, Kingsway Camp regarding sexual assault alleged by one inmate, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Anti Corruption Bureau Issues Notice to Rebel Congress MLAs Vishvendra Singh and Bhanwar Lal Sharma in Horse-Trading Case: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 24, 2020.

During the inquiry, the boy alleged that he woke up around 12:30 AM on Wednesday and went to the washroom. A 17-year-old fellow inmate followed him and sodomised him in the washroom, the officer said.

On the basis of the complainant's statement, a case was registered at Mukherjee Nagar police station and an investigation taken up, the police said.

Also Read | Saree Guards, Handholds Now Mandatory For Bikes, Centre Amends Motor Vehicles Rules.

Both the inmates underwent medical check-ups at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, they said.

The statement of the 16-year-old boy will be recorded before a court on Saturday, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)