Chandigarh, Dec 2 (PTI) Haryana reported 32 fatalities linked to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 2,488, while 1,607 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,37,604, according to a bulletin.

The new deaths included five each from the worst-hit Gurugram and Faridabad districts and four each from Hisar and Rohtak districts, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Also Read | CCTVs Cameras Should be Installed at All Police Stations, Central Investigative Agencies, Supreme Court Directs States And Union Territories.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in COVID-19 cases included Gurugram (498) and Faridabad (263).

Haryana has 16,673 active COVID-19 cases and a virus recovery rate of 91.94 per cent, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD

Also Read | Cyclone Burevi: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to CMs of Kerala And Tamil Nadu, Assures all Possible Support From Centre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)