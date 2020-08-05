Ahmedabad, Aug 5 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 27,283 with 161 new patients coming to light on Wednesday, the Gujarat health department said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the district rose to 1,617 with five new fatalities, it said.

At the same time, the number of recovered cases rose to 22,035 with 127 more patients getting discharged from hospitals, it said.

Ahmedabad city reported 143 new cases while the rural parts of the district reported 18 new cases. All five deaths were reported from the city, the department said.

In its latest revision of micro-containment areas in the city, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) denotified 22 such areas from the list but added another 14, taking the number to 251.

Intensive hose-to-house survey will be carried out in the new localities and samples of suspected patients will be collected, the AMC said.

The area under the AMC jurisdiction has reported a notable drop in the number of daily cases.

As per the AMC's COVID-19 bulletin released on Wednesday afternoon, the number of recovered cases is 21,229, which is 82 per cent of the total cases, while the death toll, at 1,517, is 6.1 per cent of the total.

Rural areas of the district have 100 active cases now with 18 new cases and 25 recoveries. The total number of coronavirus cases in the rural areas is 1,363.

