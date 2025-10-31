New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, reviewed the progress of the ongoing Special Campaign 5.0 and inspected the office rooms and premises at Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi, the ministry said in an official statement on Thursday.

As per the ministry, during the visit, the Union Minister reaffirmed the Government's commitment to enhanced cleanliness, efficient governance, and improved service delivery. As part of Special Campaign 5.0 from October 2-October 31, the Department of Health & Family Welfare (DoHFW) has laid special emphasis on cleanliness drives, record management, and disposal of public grievances and pending matters, with a particular focus on e-waste disposal.

"Continuous monitoring and coordination among Central Government Hospitals, Institutes, Attached and Subordinate Offices, Autonomous Bodies, and CPSUs under DoHFW have ensured effective and sustained implementation of the Campaign," the statement stated.

It noted that the DoHFW has made remarkable progress under the campaign.

"A total of 1,639 cleanliness campaigns have been conducted, and 85 References from Members of Parliament have been disposed of. Moreover, 5,000 public grievances and 418 public grievance-related appeals have been disposed off".

The Ministry added that 43,174 physical files have been reviewed, out of which 30,082 files have been weeded out. "6,304 e-files have been reviewed, out of which 2,553 e-files have been closed. The Campaign has also freed 30,697 sq. ft. of office space and generated revenue amounting to ₹38,66,476".

The Ministry further noted that the Department has successfully achieved "100 percent of its targets" under the Special Campaign 5.0, reflecting its commitment to efficiency, sustainability, and citizen-centric governance.

"DoHFW continues to uphold the principles of Swachhata, transparency, and accountability in all its initiatives, aligning with its vision of robust public health governance and enhanced public service delivery," it said. (ANI)

